Packaging Corp idles plant to balance supply

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) says it plans to temporarily idle both paper machines and the sheet-converting operation at its Jackson Mill in Alabama for the months of May and June 2020.

The closure is expected to reduce paper production by ~70K tons. The mill is expected to restart on July 6.

The company's paper mill in International Falls, Minnesota will continue to operate at capacity during this period.

The company anticipates inventory to be at appropriate levels after this downtime.

"Due to the effects of the COVID-19 virus pandemic on paper consumption in schools, offices and businesses it's critical that we balance the supply of our Boise Paper products with our customers' demand for them," says PKG exec Paul LeBlanc.

Source: Press Release