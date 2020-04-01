CoreCivic pulls full-year guidance amid pandemic uncertainty
Apr. 01, 2020
- Citing uncertainties regarding the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) withdraws its full-year guidance.
- Confirms Q1 guidance issued on Feb. 12, 2020.
- "No one yet knows the full scale of health and economic impacts, so we have taken prudent action to strengthen our liquidity position to maintain our financial flexibility," said President and CEO Damon T. Hininger.
- Company has offered idled bed capacity at no cost to communities where it operates.
- As of March 31, 2020, CXW had $325M of available cash on hand, $150M of availability on its $800M revolving credit facility, $25M in in non-recourse mortgage debt maturing and term loan amortization in 2020, and no unsecured debt maturities until October 2022.
- Also currently has no material capital commitments for new development or expansion as of March 31, 2020.