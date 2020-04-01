Nevro issues Q1 and FY2020 update

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) reports preliminary Q1 2020 revenue is expected to be ~$86.4M - $86.9M, up 5-6% Y/Y; says Q1 revenue was negatively impacted by a rapid deceleration in March due to COVID-19 shelter-in-place policies and restrictions on elective surgical procedures

U.S. revenue is expected to be $74.9M - $75.2M, +14%, while International sales is estimated to decrease 29-30% to $11.5M - $11.7M

Cases totaling ~$16.5M were cancelled during March 2020.

Amid uncertainties resulting from the impact of COVID-19, Nevro is withdrawing annual guidance for 2020