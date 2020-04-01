TechnipFMC to cut 2020 capex by a third from prior guidance

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) says it will reduce 2020 planned capital spending by 30% to $300M, $150M below its previous full-year guidance.

TechnipFMC says it will target more than $100M in annualized cost reductions for the Surface Technologies unit, primarily to address the sharp decline in North American activity, and $30M in annualized cost reductions to corporate expenses.

The company says it held $5.2B in cash at year-end 2019, including $2.2B available for use in outside joint ventures, and its revolving credit facility totals $2.5B.