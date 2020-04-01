PVH tops Q4 estimates, straps in for rough period

PVH (NYSE:PVH) is up 5.09% in AH trading after a Q4 earnings beat takes some of the sting off a 13.31% drop during the regular session. The commentary from PVH on the current quarter is cautionary as anticipated.

"Virus-related concerns, reduced travel, temporary store closures and government-imposed restrictions have resulted in sharply reduced traffic and consumer spending trends and sales stoppages in the Company’s retail stores in virtually all key markets during the first quarter of 2020, and are similarly impacting the Company’s wholesale customers and licensing partners. In addition, the Company’s supply chain and the supply chains of its licensing partners have been disrupted and may experience future disruptions as a result of either closed factories or factories operating with reduced workforces."

Steps being undertaken by PVH to preserve cash include drawing down $750M from its over $1B revolving credit facility, suspending share repurchases, suspending the cash dividend, reviewing every opportunity to eliminate discretionary operating expenses and tightly managing inventories.

