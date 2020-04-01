Weingarten Realty sees spending $75M on three development projects

Apr. 01, 2020 4:35 PM ETWeingarten Realty Investors (WRI)WRIBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • In an update on its investment status amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has three mixed-use developments under construction.
  • Two projects in the Washington, DC, market are substantially complete with less than $25M remaining to be spent with both projects already generating revenue.
  • About $50M remains to be spent at the Driscoll at River Oaks in Houston in order for revenue to begin to come on-line.
  • WRI is assessing all construction projects as well as other non-essential capital expenditures.
  • It previously announced that it drew down the remaining $482M under its $500M revolving credit facility.
  • Previously: Weingarten Realty taps credit line, withdraws guidance (March 23)
