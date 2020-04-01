Coronavirus pandemic issues delay key Eiger BioPharma study

Citing COVID-19 disruptions, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) announces that enrollment in its Phase 3 D-LIVR study evaluating the combination of lonafarnib and ritonavir with or without PEGylated interferon-alfa-2a in patients with chronic hepatitis D virus (HDV) infection will not be completed until sometime in 2021. It says it has enough product to complete the trial.

It is also supplying Peginterferon Lambda and helping with protocol design in multiple studies in COVID-19 patients. Preclinical results were apparently encouraging, demonstrating "potent" antiviral effects against influenza, SARS coronavirus, rotavirus, norovirus, and reovirus.