Owl Rock to lower minimum asset coverage ratio

Owl Rock Capital's (NYSE:ORCC) board approves reducing the company's minimum asset coverage ratio to 150% from 200%, effective March 31, 2021, unless shareholders approve the change earlier.

The move follows similar ones by its investment-grade peers.

Once the 150% asset coverage ratio becomes effective, the company plans to target a debt-to-equity range of 0.90x-1.25x and operate with an increased cushion to the regulatory threshold.

"It will also give us increased flexibility and capacity to continue to employ our strategy of originating high-quality, middle and upper-middle market loans," said CEO Craig Packer.

Says the change wasn't driven by recent changes in the market and economic environment.

The company and the board will seek shareholder approval to reduce the asset coverage requirement at the upcoming annual shareholder meeting to be held on June 8, 2020 so that the 150% asset coverage ratio may become effective prior to March 31, 2021.

As part of the proposal, Owl Rock is reducing its annual base management fee from 1.50% to 1.00% on all assets financed using leverage over 1.0x debt to equity, after the expiration of the fee waiver.