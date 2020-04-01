Snapchat touts engagement boosts in March

Snapchat (NYSE:SNAP) is reporting increased engagement over the past few weeks amid the COVID-19 pandemic - much of that coming between close friends, it says.

Snaps between friends reached an all-time high (passing Christmas and other major holidays), and time spent video and voice calling has grown by more than 50% from last month. Group Chat engagement is also at an all-time high.

It also reports elevated engagement in Snap Games, a 25% increase in time playing with augmented reality lenses, and "time spent watching Snapchat Shows is higher than ever."

Meanwhile, as with others in the industry, "we’re observing increased engagement on our ads, with a 36% increase in install volume for app ads, and a 19% increase in swipe-up rate overall during late March compared to late February."