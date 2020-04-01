Oilfield spending to tumble 21% in 2020 - report

Global spending on oilfield equipment and services (NYSEARCA:OIH) will fall 21% this year to $211B, the lowest level since 2005 and below industry outlays at the low point of the 2016 oil price crash, according to a report from the Spears & Associates consultancy.

Oilfield segments with the greatest share of North American revenue will see the biggest hits, with hydraulic fracturing spending down 44% Y/Y and land contract drilling down 29%, Spears says.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) could see its fracking revenue fall to $4.1B this year, below $4.5B in 2016, and Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) could see contract land drilling fall to $1.7B for 2020 vs. $1.8B in 2016, according to Spears.

Overall spending on directional drilling is forecast to fall as much as 30% Y/Y, and coiled tubing and artificial lift sales are expected to drop 29% and 27%, respectively.