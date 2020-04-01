Centerra Gold to cut production at Mount Milligan mill

Centerra Gold (OTCPK:CAGDF) says it will significantly reduce its workforce and temporarily cut mill throughput to 50K metric tons/day at its Mount Milligan mine in British Columbia for two weeks starting April 6.

The company also has closed its head office in Toronto and regional offices in Kyrgyz Republic, British Columbia and Turkey and has asked its workforce to operate remotely.

Kumtor operations and the molybdenum operations are continuing for now.

Centerra says it has significant liquidity, including $35M cash net of debt and total overall liquidity in excess of $500M as of March 31.