ION Geophysical foresees big jump in Q1 revenues
Apr. 01, 2020 5:41 PM ET By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) says it expects Q1 revenues of $56M-$57M, which would easily exceed $38.9M analyst consensus estimate and mark a 50% increase over the year-ago quarter and more than 30% more than Q4 2019.
- ION says the preliminary results validate the combined effectiveness of its strategic refocus and more than $20M in annualized cost reductions.
- Given the significant events affecting the E&P sector, the company says it has moved 95% of its global workforce to remote working, using new digital engagement models with customers and deploying technology solutions for customers to remotely support offshore operations.