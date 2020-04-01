U.S. starts enhanced measures to disrupt supply of illegal drugs: coronavirus briefing

The U.S. is deploying military resources to prevent drug traffickers from taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic for their own gain, President Trump said at the coronavirus task force briefing.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said the Department of Defense is starting enhanced narcotics operations to further disrupt the flow of illicit drugs into the U.S., including the movement of ships and surveillance aircraft to Southern Command.

We must "remain vigilant to many other threats" to the country while we're combating the virus, Esper said.

Update 5:56 PM ET: When asked about whether China under-reported its cases of COVID-19, National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said there's no way to confirm the numbers from China.

5:58 PM: "The relationship is very good" with China and President Xi, Trump said. China's numbers, though, seem to be "on the light side," he said.

6:02 PM: Trump said the U.S. just ordered a lot of hospital gowns from Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and wants Walmart to ship them directly to where they're needed.

6:10 PM: "There's a narrative" that the U.S. military would have to shut down to deal with the coronavirus, Esper said. That's not going to happen, he said. "We have a mission to protect the United States and its people."

6:12 PM: "I think we have 11 companies making ventilators right now," Trump said.

6:15 PM: The administration is looking "very seriously" at building two new hospital ships, or possibly renovating an existing vessel into a hospital ship, Trump said.

6:23 PM: Project Airbridge, a partnership between FEMA and the Department of Health and Human Services, that's importing medical supplies will soon distribute medical supplies around the U.S., Trump said.

6:32 PM: Asked whether the administration is considering stopping flights from "hot spot" areas, Trump said, "We're thinking about doing that."

6:36 PM: Regarding the U.S. oil industry's problems, "I think I know what to do to solve that" if they can't solve it themselves, Trump said. Still, he expects Saudi Arabia and Russia will be able to come to an agreement.

6:46 PM: Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus task force response coordinator, said she's asking universities to develop ELISA (enzyme-linked immunoabsorbent assay) tests that would allow quick testing of entire health care communities by detecting antibodies in a blood sample.

6:49 PM: Trump said he wants front-line health-care workers to get bonus or "hazard" pay for working to treat COVID-19 patients.

6:52 PM: For COVID-19 patients requiring medical treatment, "we're going to make sure every American is compensated and covered," Vice President Mike Pence said.

6:55 PM: "We will continue to provide flexibility in Medicaid and Medicare for those who don't have insurance," Pence said.

7:00 PM: Pence said the U.S. is doing more than 100K COVID-19 tests per day and has performed more than 1M tests in total. He said 4M test kits were delivered but performing and getting the test results will take time.

In the U.S., there are 206,207 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 4,542 deaths,according to Johns Hopkins University; globally, there are 921,924 cases of COVID-19 confirmed and 46,252 deaths.

