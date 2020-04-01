SoftBank walking from $3B WeWork equity deal - Bloomberg

SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) will walk away from its deal to buy more equity in WeWork (WE), Bloomberg reports, even as the tech investing giant faces threats of litigation.

SoftBank will let a deadline pass without action on the $3B arrangement to buy shares from VC firms, employees and former CEO Adam Neumann, according to the report.

A last-minute deal is still possible, but the deadline for investors to tender shares is 11:59 p.m. ET.

The October deal would have left SoftBank with an ownership stake of almost 80% in WeWork; Neumann was set to sell up to $970M worth of shares.