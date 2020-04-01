Tegna slams Standard General ownership amendment

Broadcaster Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) is responding to an amended ownership filing today from Standard General, calling it "troubling."

"Just one day after describing itself in a letter to shareholders as ‘the largest active shareholder of Tegna’ with a 9.7% ownership position, Standard General today disclosed that it sold approximately 25% of its shares shortly after the record date and instead took derivative positions," Tegna says.

"This reduced its stock ownership position while likely retaining its ability to vote all of the shares it held prior to those recent sales at Tegna’s upcoming annual meeting. None of this information was communicated in yesterday’s letter."