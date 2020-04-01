Whiting execs grabbed $14.6M in bonuses ahead of bankruptcy

Whiting Petroleum's (NYSE:WLL) board approved $14.6M in cash bonuses for top executives, including $6.4M for CEO Brad Holly, just days before the company filed for bankruptcy.

The board signed off on the payouts March 26 as part of an overhaul of Whiting's variable compensation program, as the disastrous oil price environment has made it "virtually impossible" to set short-term performance goals.

Whiting said the new program was "intended to ensure the stability and continuity of the company's workforce and eliminate any potential misalignment of interests that would likely arise if existing performance metrics were retained."