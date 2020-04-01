U.S. shale could wind up a winner in oil war, Goldman analyst says

The U.S. shale industry's high-pressured wells and short drilling time mean the group is well positioned to benefit if the current oil price plunge causes long-term damage to production capacity, resulting in a price jump when demand returns, says Goldman analyst Damien Courvalin, offering a rare note of optimism for the battered business.

Shale's flexibility is similar to the spare capacity that OPEC stalwarts such as Saudi Arabia keep on hand to be able to boost production on short notice, according to Courvalin, which "implies that the coronavirus-led demand collapse may ultimately benefit shale and low-cost producers alike."

Shale wells' high initial pressure means the companies likely can shut them in and later resume production with limited lost capacity, Courvalin says.

ETFs: XLE, XOP, VDE, OIH, BGR, GUSH, ERX, DRIP, FENY, ERY, FIF, DIG, NDP, IYE, DUG, IEO, CRAK, RYE, PXE, PXJ, FXN, DDG, NANR