Welltower reaps $588M from settling forward sale agreements

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) settles forward sale agreements covering 6.8M shares of common stock under its ATM program at an average price of $86.58 per share.

Used proceeds to reduce borrowings under its unsecured revolving credit facility.

Additionally, on April 1, 2020, Welltower closed on its previously announced $1.0B two-year unsecured term loan. The term loan carries a 60-day delayed draw and bears interest at a rate of one-month LIBOR + 1.20%, based on the company's credit rating.

Welltower has ~$2.15B of capacity under its $3.0B unsecured revolving credit facility, $1.0B of capacity under its undrawn term loan, and cash and cash equivalents of over $300M as of March 31, 2020.