Teck considering full shutdown of Fort Hills mine, CEO says

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) is "looking at the potential shutdown" of the Fort Hills oil sands mine to cut costs after local prices hit record lows, CEO Don Lindsay tells Bloomberg, adding that more work on potential scenarios is still needed.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU), another partner in the venture, said last week that one of the mine's two production lines would be closed to preserve cash; Total (NYSE:TOT) also is an owner.

A Suncor spokesperson says the partners "have not discussed a full shutdown," which would require unanimous consent of the shareholders.

"The future will be bright once we get through Covid-19," and Teck will be in good shape with strong cash flow, Lindsay says.

Teck said earlier it had temporarily slowed operations and reduced crews by up to 50% at its steelmaking coal and Highland Valley Copper operations in response to the coronavirus.