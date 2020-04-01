Fed temporarily eases some bank leverage rules

Banks will be able to exempt any holding in U.S. Treasury debt or deposits at the Fed from their calculations of supplementary leverage ratio, or SLR, a leverage restriction imposed on the largest U.S. banks.

The move would help ease strains tin the Treasury market and encourage banks to continue lending; the exemption will stay in place until March 31, 2021.

The SLR, applies to banks with more than $250B in assets, was put in place after the 2008 financial crisis that saw banks nearly collapse after a crisis in mortgage lending.

The rule, which directs banks to hold a certain percentage of capital as a cushion against its assets, is intended to ensure the largest institutions had an extra layer of protection against any potential downturns.

