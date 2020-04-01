Ethan Allen (NYSE:ETH) outlines its response to the pandemic and downturn in economic activity.

Ethan Allen says it's making a major workforce reduction through temporary layoffs and reducing salaries of everyone making more than $80K per year.

The company is also making a temporary closure of most of its manufacturing facilities.

Ethan Allen is also taking actions to preserve cash, including the elimination of all non-essential operating expenses, the delay of capital expenditures and a temporary halt of the share repurchase program.

Source: Press Release