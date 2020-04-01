Shopify expects solid results as businesses pivot online

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) says early signs indicate brick-and-mortar businesses impacted by the decline of foot traffic resulting from stay-at-home policies are pivoting to online resources.

The online retailer also says sales trends are aligning to specific industries based on the evolving environment, consumer concerns and needs.

In regard to compliance, Shopify says it terminated thousands of merchants charging unfair prices or making false claims about COVID-19-related items such as face masks or hand sanitizers.

On the financial front, Shopify its momentum built up in 2019 extended into January and February of 2020. The retailer expects to report revenue and adjusted operating income for Q1 within or ahead of the range of prior guidance. Due to the uncertainty ahead, Shopify is suspending full-year guidance.

