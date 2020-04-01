SoftBank officially exits WeWork share purchase

A special committee of the WeWork (WE) board revealed the news that SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) won't complete the $3B deal.

Statement: "The Special Committee of the Board of Directors of WeWork has been advised by SoftBank, the controlling shareholder of WeWork, that it will not consummate the tender offer which it agreed to in October of 2019."

WeWork says it will consider all legal options, including potential litigation.

Earlier today, Bloomberg sources said SoftBank planned to let tonight's share tender deadline pass without action.

