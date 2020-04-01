FTC sues to unwind Altria's Juul stake

The suit accuses Altria (NYSE:MO) of violating federal antitrust laws by using its roughly 35% stake in the e-cigarette company to quash competitors.

The FTC says Altria agreed to end its e-cigarette business for the Juul stake and offered to use its dominant tobacco market position to help get Juul into more stores.

FTC statement: "Altria and Juul turned from competitors to collaborators by eliminating competition and sharing in Juul's profits."

Statement from Altria's general counsel: "We believe that our investment in Juul does not harm competition and that the FTC misunderstood the facts. We are disappointed with the FTC’s decision, believe we have a strong defense and will vigorously defend our investment."

An administrative trial is set for January 5, 2021.