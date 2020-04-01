Apple won't take cut of Prime Video purchases

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) will stop taking its commission for some streaming video services accessed through its devices, including Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Prime Video, Altice One, and Canal+.

When a customer purchases through Apple's App Store, the tech giant typically takes a 15-30% cut of the purchase before passing the rest on to the developer.

Rivals like Netflix and Spotify have gotten around the cut by asking users to pay outside the App Store.

Spotify has taken its concerns with the practice to the U.S. Justice Department and House Judiciary Committee.

Apple didn't specify whether Netflix and Spotify would be included in the new streaming policy.