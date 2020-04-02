Carnival prices equity and debt offering

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) prices public offering of 62.5M common shares at $8/share.

The underwriter greenshoe is for another 9.375M shares.

The stock offering size was decreased to ~$500M from prior announced $1.25B.

Closing date is April 6.

Net proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes.

The company has priced its $4B aggregate principal amount of 11.500% first-priority senior secured notes due 2023 and $1.75 billion aggregate principal amount of 5.75% senior convertible notes due 2023.

CCL +5.3% after hours to $9.26

