Enable Midstream Partners, LP slashes dividend, cuts capex

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) slashes dividend by 50% to $0.16525/share, resulting in $290M of additional cash on an annualized basis.

Cuts capex by $115M or 48% from the top end of prior guidance.

Expects to achieve ~$35M of savings in 2020, growing to run-rate savings of ~$70M in 2021 for operation and maintenance and general and administrative expenses.

Reduction in maintenance capital of $20M in FY20 and $20M in FY21.

Expects an annualized increase in retained cash flow of ~$450M in 2020.

$1.75B of revolving credit facility.

The company plans to release its 1Q20 call in May.

Source: Press Release