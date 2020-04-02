Boeing to offer early retirement/buyouts - WSJ

Boeing (NYSE:BA) is capitulating to the effects of the pandemic on airlines, with expectations to begin early retirement and buyout packages, The Wall Street Journal reports.

An internal announcement of the moves was expected as soon as early Thursday.

The company has yet to announce any layoffs of its 160,000-person workforce, even amid the 737 MAX and wide-body production suspensions. CEO David Calhoun has said "I have to keep my workforce in place" so they're ready when the recovery comes.

The company already suspended its dividend and buybacks, and temporarily halted production at its Everett, Wash., factory.