Futures rebound 2%; Jobless claims on tap

Volatility is returning to the markets as U.S. stock futures climbed 2% overnight following Wall Street's rocky start to the second quarter.

It comes ahead of today's closely-watched jobless claims report, which is likely to reinforce views that the longest employment boom in U.S. history ended in March.

Shooting to a record high for a second week in a row, initial claims for state unemployment benefits probably raced to between 4M-5M for the week ended March 28, though some estimates are as high as 9M (last week's data is also likely to be revised higher).

Putting that in perspective: The total job loss for the financial crisis was about 8.7M, starting in February 2008 and extending through 2009.

Today's data will also be given more weight than the March jobs report (released tomorrow), since the survey was taken the week before major states issued "shelter in place" orders.