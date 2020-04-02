Lawmakers, unions heap more pressure on Amazon

A group of 45 New York lawmakers, top unions and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) employees have penned a letter to CEO Jeff Bezos and management to enact greater protections for warehouse staff who continue to work during the coronavirus outbreak.

"We write in support of your own workers calling for you to CLOSE Amazon warehouses until you put into place real solutions - with independent monitors - to protect your workers and the public in this moment of public health crisis."

"You claim to have adopted a number of practices to sanitize worksites and protect workers. But a compelling number of workers have come forward - and even run the incredible personal risk of walking off the job - to report that the actual situation in warehouses does not match Amazon's public relations statements."

An Amazon spokesperson said the group's accusations are "unfounded" and the company has gone to "great lengths" to keep facilities clean and make sure employees are following necessary safety precautions.

