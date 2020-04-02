Affimed updates business amid COVID-19

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) provides the following updates in response to COVID-19 pandemic:

The company has mandated a work-from-home policy for all employees not involved in preclinical research, and adjusted operations for laboratory personnel at its headquarters in Germany.

Affimed will update trial timelines after it has more visibility on the length and extent of the COVID-19 crisis. The company has taken steps to ensure continued drug supply and other related materials for the patients enrolled in clinical trials.

Preclinical research for ongoing internal and partnered programs under collaboration with Genentech remains unimpacted.

Manufacturing of additional products to be used beyond the current ongoing clinical studies remains on track.

The company will host a conference call on April 28, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss FY 2019 results and recent corporate developments.