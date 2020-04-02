Merck's Keytruda shows positive effect in highly mutating colorectal cancer

Merck (NYSE:MRK) announces positive preliminary results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, KEYNOTE-177, evaluating Keytruda (pembrolizumab) for the first-line treatment of patients with microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) or mismatch repair-deficient (dMMR) unresectable/metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC) (rapidly mutating forms of CRC).

The study met one of the two primary endpoints demonstrating a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) compared to chemo with or without bevacizumab (Roche's Avastin) or cetuximab (Eli Lilly's Erbitux).

The other primary endpoint, overall survival, is not yet mature.