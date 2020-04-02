Stanley Black & Decker ramps up cost-cutting measures

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) says it has begun a comprehensive cost reduction and efficiency program.

The company's main cost savings measures are adjusting the supply chain and manufacturing labor base to match the current demand environment, substantially reducing indirect spending, lowering non-essential staffing and capturing the significant raw material deflation opportunity that has recently emerged.

Stanley Black & Decker will also temporarily suspend acquisition-related activity and reduce capital expenditures until the demand outlook is clearer.

SWK is withdrawing its prior full-year guidance for 2020. Looking ahead, the company anticipates that COVID-19-driven demand disruptions will negatively impact results in 2020.

Source: Press Release