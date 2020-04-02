Walgreens Boots beats fiscal Q2 consensus

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Q2 results:

Revenues: $35,820M (+3.7%).

Retail Pharmacy USA sales: $27,245M (+3.8%); Pharmaceutical Wholesale: $6,066M (+5.7%).

Net Income: $946M (-18.2%); EPS: $1.07 (-13.7%); non-GAAP Net Income: $1,343M (-11.8%); non-GAAP EPS: $1.52 (-7.3%); CF Ops (3 months): $1,423M (+93.6%).

Fiscal 2020 guidance: Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company was on track to maintain essentially flat growth in non-GAAP EPS (range: +-3%).

Future impacts of COVID-19 uncertain; updates will be provided in the next earnings report.

Shares are up 1% premarket.

Previously: Walgreens Boots EPS beats by $0.06, beats on revenue (April 2)