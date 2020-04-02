CarMax +7% after mixed quarter, cash update

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) says the positive sales momentum the retailer experienced in FY20 carried into the beginning of March, with robust comparable store used unit sales through the first week of the month. Sales have dropped significantly since early March due to rapid escalation of the pandemic. Over the past few weeks, approximately half of KMX's stores have closed or are running under limited operations.

CarMax had approximately $700M of cash and cash equivalents on hand, more than $300M of unused capacity on the revolving credit facility and more than $2.5B of inventory.

CarMax halted its buyback program.

For FQ4, total used unit sales rose 14.7% and used unit sales in comparable stores were up 11.0%.

Shares of CarMax are up 7.15% premarket to $56.10.

