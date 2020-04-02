Armour Residential meets margin calls, has access to repo financing

Amid the turmoil in the MBS market, ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) says its 17 active counterparties continue to provide it with access to repurchase financing and it has timely met all margin calls received.

Its six active swap counterparties continue to provide the company with access to over-the-counter interest rate swaps.

Will move to a quarterly dividend on common stock for Q2; expects to announce amount of Q2 dividend in the latter part of June.

Estimates book value per common share is above $11.

Chief Investment Officer Mark Gruber agrees to postpone indefinitely his previously announced retirement; David Sayles will also continue in his current role of managing director for portfolio and risk analysis.

Liquidity, including cash and unpledged agency-guaranteed MBS, exceeds $350M (45% of stockholders' equity).

Notes that trading activity in agency credit risk transfer securities has resumed and prices are stabilizing.

ARMOUR's ~$4.8B securities portfolio includes ~$4.1B of agency‑guaranteed MBS (including to-be-announced securities).

Reduced short-term security repurchase facilities borrowings to ~$3.46B. As a result, the company’s “leverage” was ~4.4 to 1 (based on repurchase agreements divided by stockholders’ equity).