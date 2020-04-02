Morgan Stanley likes Bristol-Myers Squibb in premarket analyst action

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) initiated with an Outperform rating and a $70 (25% upside) price target at Evercore ISI.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) initiated with a Buy rating and a $40 (47% upside) price target at Canaccord Genuity.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) initiated with a Buy rating and a $145 (148% upside) price target at Chardan Capital Markets.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) upgraded to Overweight with a $64 (17% upside) price target at Morgan Stanley. Shares up 2% premarket.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) upgraded to Outperform with a $66 (77% upside) price target at Wolfe.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) upgraded to Outperform with a $68 (40% upside) price target at Wolfe.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) upgraded to Peer Perform with a $19 (31% upside) price target at Wolfe.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) upgraded to Buy with a $5 (307% upside) price target at H.C. Wainwright.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) downgraded to Neutral at BTIG Research.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) downgraded to Equal Weight with a $17 (24% upside) price target at Morgan Stanley.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) downgraded to Underperform with a $27 (14% downside risk) price target at Wolfe.

Cronos Group (OTC:CRON) downgraded to Neutral with a C$9 (22% upside) price target at Bank of America. Shares up 1% premarket in U.S.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) downgraded to Peer Perform with a $154 (20% upside) price target at Wolfe.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley.

Mettler-Toledo (NYSE:MTD) downgraded to Underperform with a $586 (11% downside risk) price target at Wolfe.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) downgraded to Market Perform at William Blair.