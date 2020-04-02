Crude oil +10% on hopes for end to Saudi-Russian spat

Crude oil (CL1:COM) cruises higher a day after Pres. Trump said he expected Saudi Arabia and Russia would reach a deal soon to end their oil price war and Russia's Pres. Putin called for cooperation among producers.

"I have confidence in both that they'll be able to work it out," Trump said at the White House press briefing yesterday afternoon, also confirming reports that he would meet Friday with oil industry executives.

May WTI +10.3% to $22.30/bbl; June Brent +10.7% to $27.39/bbl.

Energy stocks are among the biggest gainers in premarket trading: XOM +5.8% , CVX +6.5% , COP +9.7% , OXY +9.8% , APA +10.2% , MRO +8.9% , DVN +11.3% , EOG +8.6% , PXD +7.7% .

Also, China may be buying an additional 100M barrels over the course of this year to add to its reserves, according to Bloomberg.

ETFs: USO, XLE, OIL, UWT, XOP, UCO, VDE, OIH, BGR, DWT, GUSH, BNO, ERX, SCO, DRIP, XES, FENY, DBO