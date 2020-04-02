Movado to furlough 80% of North American workforce

Movado (NYSE:MOV) announces the temporary closure of its company-owned stores. The company is also operating warehouses with minimal staffing, while continuing the e-commerce business.

Movado will furlough 850 employees (80% of its North American workforce) through the end of May due to the impact of the pandemic. Salaried employees will also see a pay cut.

The company will also implement measures to minimize all non-essential operating expenses and capital expenditures.

Buybacks have been suspended.

Movado had a cash position of $190M on March 25 and only $82M of debt.

Source: Press Release