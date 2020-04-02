COVID-19 actions - healthcare

FDA signs off on Emergency Use Authorization for Humanigen's (OTCQB:HGEN) lenzilumab for compassionate use for preventing and treating cytokine storm in severely ill COVID-19 patients.

Investigator-initiated studies of Applied Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:APLT) AT-001 underway to treat acute lung inflammation and cardiomyopathy in critically ill COVID-19 patients.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) has implemented simplified and expedited claims processing aimed at getting reimbursement payments to providers as quickly as possible. It has also expanded its policy of suspending prior authorization and referral requirements, allowing notifications within 24 hours of inpatient and outpatient care.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) has expanded their infectious disease collaboration to include three additional targets focused on host factors for SARS-CoV-2, including ACE2 and TMPRSS2 (both essential for the virus to enter and infect cells). VIR up 6% premarket.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) may see a delay beyond late Q3 in reporting topline results from its ReDUX4 study evaluating losmapimod in patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD).

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA): most sites in its Phase 1/2 study evaluating M254 in patients with idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura have suspended enrollment. Planned interim data readout in Q2 may be delayed. Other key trials remain on track at this point.