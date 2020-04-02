Oportun Financial Q1 originations rise 4%; pulls year guidance

Due to the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) withdraws guidance for Q1 adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income as well as full-year guidance.

Preliminary Q1 originations of $433M, up 4% Y/Y.

Q1 total revenue and fair value pro forma total revenue are expected to be ~$162M; compares with consensus of $164.1M.

Tightens its underwriting criteria and reduces maximum and average loan size.

Preliminary Q1 net charge-off rate of 9.0% increases from 8.3% in the year-ago period; 30+day delinquency rate of 3.8% vs. 3.6%.

Continues to have more than 12 months of liquidity runway, even without accessing the securitization market.