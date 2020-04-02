Europe's oil majors launch $12B bond splurge
Apr. 02, 2020 7:37 AM ETShell Plc - ADR (SHEL), TTE, EQNRSHEL, TTE, EQNRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor23 Comments
- Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), Total (NYSE:TOT) and Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) will seek to raise $12B through bond sales, as the combined effect of slumping oil prices and collapsing demand threaten to damage cash flows for months.
- Shell is selling $3.75B of bonds, Total is offering debt worth $3.3B, and Equinor has sold $5B notes.
- The healthiest crude producers have signaled they will use their strong balance sheets to take on more debt during the oil crisis, but some analysts and investors are questioning if they can continue to maintain their dividend payouts if the crisis persists.
- Shares are up sharply in U.S. pre-market trade as crude oil rallies: RDS.B +10.7%, TOT +7.6%, EQNR +10.5%.