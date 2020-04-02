JPMorgan slashes trucking estimates

JPMorgan updates its trucking model to adjust for the impact of the pandemic and resulting economic disruption.

"We are lowering our NA Class 8 builds forecast to 162K units in 2020 (down 53% YoY) and 211K units in 2021 (up 30%); likewise, we are revising our NA Class 5-7 builds forecast to 187K units in 2020 (down 34% YoY) and 230K units in 2021 (up 23%). PCAR, CMI, NAV and ALSN have announced shutdowns of manufacturing facilities due to supply chain disruptions and weakening demand."

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) is upgraded to Overweight from Neutral: "Our Dec-20 price target of $77 represents ~16x our revised 2021 EPS estimate. Though we remain cautious around ongoing headwinds to the HD/MD truck markets post-COVID-19, we are upgrading PCAR to Overweight on valuation and balance sheet resiliency."

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) is kept at Neutral with a price target of $145: "We are cutting our 2020 EPS estimate to $7.91 (from $11.78) on a 26% decline in sales; our 2021 EPS estimate goes to $10.89 (from $13.40) on 14% sales growth."

Navistar (NYSE:NAV) is kept at Neutral with a price target drop to $23: "We are cutting our 2020 adjusted EBITDA estimate to $329MM (from $705MM) on a 26% decline in manufacturing sales."

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) is kept at Underweight with a price target drop to $30: "ALSN has withdrawn its FY’20 guidance and shut down production of some of its manufacturing facilities due to changes in customer demand and supply chain disruptions. We are cutting our 2020 adjusted EBITDA estimate to $720MM (from $869MM) on a 26% decline in sales."