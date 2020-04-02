JPMorgan sees unprofitable year for Ford

JPMorgan lowers estimates on Ford (NYSE:F) to account for the abrupt drop in auto sales and business activity.

"Based on the latest IHS forecasts, we are lowering our full year 2020 global production outlook to 4,135K units (down from 4,860K prior). Based in part on these changes in production outlook resulting from the COVID-19 closures, our estimate of 2020 EPS moves to -$0.65 from $1.05, while 2021 declines less, to $1.00 from $1.05. We now model full year 2020 Automotive EBIT of -$2,457 mn, Mobility EBIT of -$1,400 mn, and Ford Credit EBIT of $2,473m," updates analyst Ryan Brinkman.

While Brinkman sees inexpensive valuation on Ford that appears to discount the degree of structural change that has improved the profitability of its North American operations throughout the course of the business cycle, the persistent industry headwinds (including currency in South America and electrification costs in Europe and China) are seen complicating or prolonging the efforts to substantially improve international profitability