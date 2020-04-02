SoftBank cites pending investigations for WeWork share exit
Apr. 02, 2020
- SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) says it backed out of the WeWork (WE) share purchase because "certain conditions to the tender offer were not satisfied."
- The company cites WeWork's failures to obtain antitrust approvals and close on a China JV plus "significant pending criminal and civil investigations."
- Despite pulling out of the purchase, Nikkei sources say that SoftBank continues to support WeWork.
- SoftBank statement: "The termination of the tender offer will have no impact on WeWork's operations, customers, five-year business and strategic plan, or the vast majority of WeWork's current employees."
