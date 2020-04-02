Axon offers automated license plate readings

Axon (NASDAQ:AAXN) is making it easier and more cost effective for police departments to deploy a network of both fixed and mobile automated license plate reader (ALPR) capabilities via a partnership with Flock Safety.

The latter's industry-leading fixed ALPR solution will be offered through Axon's upcoming Axon Fleet 3 in-car video and mobile ALPR solution.

"Most US law enforcement agencies already use ALPR, but today's solutions are not designed with ethics in mind," said Axon's Jeff Kunins. "They are also far too expensive to be deployed on enough vehicles for great coverage - a single camera can only be in one place at one time."