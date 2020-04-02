Acerus updates business amid COVID-19

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:ASPCF) has issued an update on its activities in relation to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.

The company in combination with Syneos Health, is working remotely to build out US commercial and medical organizations to rapidly start the promotion of Natesto once business activities return to normal.

Acerus continues its efforts in supporting the return of Estrace to the Canadian market.

The Company is currently anticipating its Q1 results on May 12. An updated release date will be announced if COVID-19 conditions worsen.