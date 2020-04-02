Diversified Healthcare guts dividend, defers capex

In a move to conserve ~$33.1M of cash per calendar quarter, Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) cuts its Q1 dividend to 1 cent per share from 15 cents.

Also expects to defer certain previously planned non-essential capital investments to save up to $150M in 2020.

Since its Q4 2019 earnings call, DHC has closed on the sale of four assets for ~$56M; expects the pace of future sales to slow considerably.

As of March 31, 2020, DHC has been notified of 41 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in its managed and leased properties, including 31 residents and tenants, and 10 employees across 23 properties, primarily in its SHOP portfolio.

Its senior living operators are experiencing rising costs as a result of the pandemic due to elevated labor costs and increased cost and usage and supplies.

DHC is cutting its costs in response to the operating environment.

"In addition to the many cost saving steps we are proactively taking, we anticipate that our G&A expenses will be materially reduced because of the lower fees we will pay to our manager, The RMR Group LLC, as a result of the decline in our share price since this crisis began," said President and Chief Operating Officer Jennifer Francis.