CenterPoint Energy to cut dividend, trim $300M from 2020 capex

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) unveils several steps to strengthen its financial position in response to Enable Midstream Partners' (NYSE:ENBL) 50% distribution cut.

CenterPoint will reduce 2020 capital spending by $300M to $2.3B, target $40M in operation and maintenance expense reductions, and cut its quarterly dividend nearly in half to $0.14/share from $0.29.

Given CenterPoint's 53.7% ownership of Enable's outstanding units, the distribution decrease would reduce distributions to CenterPoint by ~$155M/year.

Separately, CenterPoint names Chief Accounting Officer Kristie Colvin as interim CFO to succeed Xia Liu, who will leave the company to pursue another career opportunity.