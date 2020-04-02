Starbucks to keep dining areas closed until May 3

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) says it will extend coronavirus-related pay increases for U.S. workers to May 3. The company plans to slowly adjust operations, benefits and pay back to normal levels after May 3.

Dining areas will continue to stay closed to May 3 as well.

SBUX is also considering the use of non-medical grade face masks and possibly handing off mobile orders to customers at doorways to help ease drive-thru pressure in some stores.

In another safety measure, Starbucks is sending thermometers to company-operated stores for workers to self-monitor if they choose.